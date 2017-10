Oct 11 (Reuters) - Point.360

* Point.360 files voluntary petition for reorganization - business operations to continue as usual

* Point.360-filed voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code in US Court for Central District of California ​

* Point.360 - ‍intends to use filing to reorganize capital structure & gain access to liquidity, reduce liabilities, optimize its operations & locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: