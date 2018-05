May 15 (Reuters) - Pointer Telocation Ltd:

* POINTER TELOCATION REPORTS RECORD REVENUES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 10 PERCENT TO $20.9 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AT QUARTER END TOTAL SUBSCRIBERS REACHED 265,000