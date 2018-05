May 10 (Reuters) - Points International Ltd:

* POINTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 7 PERCENT TO $89.1 MILLION

* EXPECT FY GROSS PROFIT TO INCREASE BETWEEN 10% AND 20% COMPARED TO $47.0 MILLION IN 2017

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY ADJUSTED EBITDA TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 40% COMPARED TO $13.2 MILLION IN 2017