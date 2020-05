BRIEF-Poland's Asseco Poland Q1 Net Profit At 81.7 Mln Zlotys

May 28 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 81.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 81.9 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON MAY 8

* Q1 REVENUE 2.92 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.45 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 250.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 224.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 420.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 369.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONTINUATION OF GROUP’S OPERATIONS FOR PERIOD NO SHORTER THAN 12 MONTHS FROM MARCH 31 IS NOT ENDANGERED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN Q1 GROUP HAS NOT RECORDED SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON ITS FINANCIAL SITUATION AND ECONOMIC RESULTS

* CURRENTLY SEES NO INDACATIONS OF A SIGNIFICANT RISK OF ASSET IMPAIRMENT, INCLUDING IN PARTICULAR GOODWILL