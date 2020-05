BRIEF-Poland's Bank Millennium Q1 Net Profit At 18.1 Mln Zlotys, Below Expectations

May 11 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 18.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 61 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 675.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 684 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 194.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 177 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 TOTAL RISK COST 137 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 89.3% Y/Y

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP HAS BOOKED ADDITIONAL PROVISION OF 60 MLN ZLOTYS DUE TO POSSIBLE PANDEMIC IMPACT

* IN Q1 FX MORTGAGE RISK PROVISION HAS BEEN INCREASED BY ADDITIONAL 55 MLN ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)