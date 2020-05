BRIEF-Poland's Bank Pekao Q1 Net Profit At 187.0 Mln Zlotys, Above Expectations

May 12 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 187.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 106 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 1.43 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.40 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 614.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 607 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET PROVISIONS 330.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 394 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BANK PLANS REVISION OF STRATEGIC GOALS DUE TO EPIDEMIC

* CREATES WRITE-DOWN RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC DUE TO FORECASTED DETERIORATION OF DEBT LOAN PORTFOLIO RISK IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT 200 MLN ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)