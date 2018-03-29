BRIEF-Poland's Bank Pekao says plans dividend of 7.9 zloty per share

March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA):

* Poland’s Bank Pekao says it plans to pay out a dividend of 7.9 zloty ($2.31) per share or 99.3 percent of its 2017 unconsolidated net profit

* The total amount of the dividend will be 2.074 billion zloty

* The planned dividend record date will be July 6, while the actual pay out will be conducted on July 20

* A year earlier dividend amounted to 8.68 zloty per share.