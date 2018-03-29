FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Poland's Bank Pekao says plans dividend of 7.9 zloty per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA):

* Poland’s Bank Pekao says it plans to pay out a dividend of 7.9 zloty ($2.31) per share or 99.3 percent of its 2017 unconsolidated net profit

* The total amount of the dividend will be 2.074 billion zloty

* The planned dividend record date will be July 6, while the actual pay out will be conducted on July 20

* A year earlier dividend amounted to 8.68 zloty per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4257 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski

