April 17 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA:

* POLAND’S BZ WBK SAYS PLANS NO DIVIDEND FOR 2017

* POLAND’S BZ WBK SAYS PLANS DIVIDEND OF 3.10 ZLOTYS /SHARE FOR 2016

* BANK’S DECISION IS IN LINE WITH FINANCIAL MARKET REGULATOR (KNF) RECOMMENDATION ISSUED IN MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)