April 24 (Reuters) - POLAND’S BZ WBK:

* “WE WILL AIM TO MAXIMISE DIVIDENDS IN THE FUTURE”, POLAND’S BZ WBK CEO, MICHAJ GAJEWSKI, SAYS ON TUESDAY AT A PRESS CONFERENCE

* THE BANK ANNOUNCED EARLIER IN APRIL THAT IT DOES NOT PLAN PAYING DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017 BUT IT PLANS A DIVIDEND OF 3.10 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FROM UNDIVIDED PROFITS FROM FY 2016

* BANK’S DECISION IS IN LINE WITH POLAND’S FINANCIAL MARKET REGULATOR (KNF) RECOMMENDATION ISSUED IN MARCH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)