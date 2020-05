May 26 (Reuters) - Getin Holding SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 200.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 23.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 212.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 178.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 44.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 58.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* IN Q1 HAS BOOKED EXTRA WRITE-DOWNS OF 9.6 MLN ZLOTYS WITH REGARD TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC