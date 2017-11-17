FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's JSW CEO sees 2018 capex at PLN 1.3 bln
Sections
Featured
Tesla unveils a truck and 'world's fastest production car'
Business
Tesla unveils a truck and 'world's fastest production car'
'There's no going back,' Zimbabwe's party tells Mugabe
World
'There's no going back,' Zimbabwe's party tells Mugabe
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Poland's JSW CEO sees 2018 capex at PLN 1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA

* JSW Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ozon says sees 2018 capex at 1.3 billion zlotys ($361.80 million)

* “Our capex will reach in coming years 1.4 billion zlotys (per year) at their peak. We envisage 2018 capex at around 1.3 billion zlotys,” Ozon says

* Ozon says JSW would consider dividend payout from its 2017 profit

* JSW’s deputy head Robert Ostrowski says 2017 capex likely at around 850 million zlotys Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5931 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.