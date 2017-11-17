BRIEF-Poland's JSW CEO sees 2018 capex at PLN 1.3 bln

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA

* JSW Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ozon says sees 2018 capex at 1.3 billion zlotys ($361.80 million)

* “Our capex will reach in coming years 1.4 billion zlotys (per year) at their peak. We envisage 2018 capex at around 1.3 billion zlotys,” Ozon says

* Ozon says JSW would consider dividend payout from its 2017 profit

* JSW’s deputy head Robert Ostrowski says 2017 capex likely at around 850 million zlotys Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5931 zlotys) (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Marcin Goettig)