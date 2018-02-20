BRIEF-Poland's KGHM may freeze its mining project in Canada

Feb 20 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz SA:

* Poland’s KGHM Polska Miedz Chief Executive Officer Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says company may decide to “permanently freeze” its copper-gold mining project Ajax in Canada, state news agency PAP reports, quoting Domagalski-Labedzki

* Canada’s British Columbia region said earlier it would not issue a provincial environmental certificate for the Ajax gold and copper mine

* Domagalski-Labedzki was also quoted as saying that KGHM plans to increase copper processing in its Chilean mine Sierra Gorda by 20-30 percent within two years