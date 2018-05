BRIEF-Poland's KGHM sees 2018 electrolytic copper output down at 494,000 t

May 22 (Reuters) - Polish mining company KGHM Polska Miedz SA said on Tuesday:

* SEES 2018 ELECTROLYTIC COPPER OUTPUT AT 494,000 TONNES VERSUS 522,000 TONNES IN 2017

* SEES 2018 ELECTROLYTIC COPPER OUTPUT FROM OWN CONCENTRATES AT 381,000 TONNES

* SEES 2018 OUTPUT OF PAYABLE COPPER AT CHILEAN MINE SIERRA GORDA AT 59,000 TONNES ON BASIS OF KGHM 55-PCT SHARE IN THE MINE

* SAYS EXPECTS 2018 PAYABLE COPPER SALES AT 506,000 TONNES

* EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX ON PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT OF 2.67 BILLION ZLOTYS