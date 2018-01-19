FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 12:01 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Poland's KGHM to conduct asset impairment tests for key assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - KGHM Polska Miedz Sa:

* Says will conduct impairment tests aimed at checking the value of its key foreign assets

* Says impairment tests will not include the company’s Sierra Gorda asset in Chile

* Says tests stem from significant changes in parameters of some of its mines’ lifespan, the volume of metal production, assumed operating costs and the level of capital expenditure during expected lifespan of the mines Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Lidia Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)

