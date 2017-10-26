FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Poland's Lotos says it expects more shipments of U.S. crude
Sections
Featured
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 26, 2017 / 10:56 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

BRIEF-Poland's Lotos says it expects more shipments of U.S. crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Grupa Lotos SA

* Poland’s state-run refiner Grupa Lotos expects that it will receive more shipments of crude oil from the United States, Lotos Chief Executive Marcin Jastrzebski tells a news conference

* Local media have reported that a tanker with nearly 100,000 tonnes of U.S. crude oil has departed from Freeport in Texas and is expected in the Polish port of Gdansk on Nov. 9

* The shipment is, according to local media, the first shipment of U.S. crude oil in the region

* “This is not the only (shipment), there will be more of them,” Jastrzebski says

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5937 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.