BRIEF-Poland's Lotos says it expects more shipments of U.S. crude

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Grupa Lotos SA

* Poland’s state-run refiner Grupa Lotos expects that it will receive more shipments of crude oil from the United States, Lotos Chief Executive Marcin Jastrzebski tells a news conference

* Local media have reported that a tanker with nearly 100,000 tonnes of U.S. crude oil has departed from Freeport in Texas and is expected in the Polish port of Gdansk on Nov. 9

* The shipment is, according to local media, the first shipment of U.S. crude oil in the region

* “This is not the only (shipment), there will be more of them,” Jastrzebski says

