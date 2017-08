Aug 5 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* Q2 preliminary net profit of 173 million zlotys ($47.99 million)

* Q2 preliminary operating profit of 208 million zlotys

* Q2 preliminary revenue of 1.71 billion zlotys

* Q2 like-for-like (LFL) sales up 6.2 percent year-on-year

* Q2 margin 56.5 percent, up 6.6 percentage points year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6050 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Dale Hudson)