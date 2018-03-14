BRIEF-Poland's LPP plans dividend payout on 2017 results - deputy CEO

March 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s LPP SA:

* Poland’s LPP plans to pay dividends on 2017 results, but sees no substantial increase in payout - Deputy Chief Executive Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz says

* “We want to pay dividends every year. This year as well, although at this time we are not able to declare how much. However, I would not count on a significant increase in dividend payout.”

* Says dividend recommendation could come within a month

* LPP paid 35.74 zlotys per share in dividends on 2016 results Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Lidia Kelly)