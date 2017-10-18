BRIEF-Poland's PGNiG may sign mid-term deals on U.S. LNG supplies in H1 2018

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA

* Poland’s dominant gas firm PGNiG may sign mid-term deals on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States in the first or second quarter of 2018, the company’s deputy head says on Wednesday

* “We are talking to various partners but what would be most logical is signing agreements with the U.S. partners on LNG mid-term supplies. I expect that these agreements will be signed in the first or second quarter,” Maciej Wozniak tells reporters‍​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)