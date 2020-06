BRIEF-Poland's PGNiG Q1 Net Profit Down At 779 Mln Zlotys

June 4 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 779 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.10 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 13.76 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.76 BILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON MAY 22

* Q1 EBITDA 2.08 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.08 BILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON MAY 22

* ON CORONAVIRUS: 561.6 MLN ZLOTY IMPAIRMENT LOSS WAS RECOGNISED ON DOMESTIC NON-CURRENT HYDROCARBON ASSETS

* 203.4 MLN ZLOTY IMPAIRMENT LOSS WAS RECOGNISED ON NON-CURRENT HYDROCARBON ASSETS LOCATED OUTSIDE OF POLAND

* AS AT MARCH 31 ESTIMATED EFFECT OF COVID-19 ON IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON TRADE RECEIVABLES WAS AT 15 MLN ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)