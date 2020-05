BRIEF-Poland's Play Communications Q1 Net Profit At 207.8 Mln Zlotys, Below Expectations

May 12 (Reuters) - Play Communications SA:

* Q1 REVENUE 1.74 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.74 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET PROFIT 207.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 212 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 EBITDA 604.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 600 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* NET DEBT AS OF MARCH 31 AT 6.30 BILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP RECOGNISED ADDITIONAL EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS OF 19.9 MLN PLN RELATED TO COVID-19 IMPACT IN Q1

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP RECOGNISED ADDITIONAL EXPECTED LOSS FOR CONTRACT ASSETS IN THE AMOUNT OF 13.1 MLN ZLOTYS DURING Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)