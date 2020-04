BRIEF-Poland's Santander Bank Polska Q1 Net Profit 170.9 Mln Zlotys, Below Estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - Santander Bank Polska SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 170.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 269 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 1.64 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.63 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 538.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 532 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* Q1 NET PROVISIONS 466.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 417 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: BANK HAS BOOKED ADDITIONAL 119 MLN ZLOTY PROVISION FOR EXPECTED LOAN LOSSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)