BRIEF-Poland's Tauron FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 10.9 Mln Zlotys

April 1 (Reuters) - Tauron Polska Energia SA:

* FY NET LOSS OF 10.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 204.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 19.56 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.12 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 3.60 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.49 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE MANAGEMENT HAS ANALYZED THE SITUATION IN THE CONTEXT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC AND CURRENTLY DOES NOT IDENTIFY ANY RISK TO THE CONTINUATION OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS IN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)