BRIEF-Polar Capital H1 assets under management 10.6 bln pounds

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Polar Capital Holdings Plc:

* SAYS ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (“AUM”) AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 WERE £10.6BN (31 MARCH 2017: £9.3BN​

* SAYS ‍NET FUND INFLOWS OF £820M TOGETHER WITH MARKET UPLIFT AND FUND PERFORMANCE OF £510M​

* SAYS ‍CORE OPERATING PROFIT†, EXCLUDING PERFORMANCE FEES, £12.0M (30 SEPTEMBER 2016*: £8.7M)​

* SAYS ‍PRE-TAX PROFIT £11.8M (30 SEPTEMBER 2016*: £8.5M)​

* SAYS ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE OF 6.0P DECLARED (2016: 5.5P) TO BE PAID IN JANUARY 2018​