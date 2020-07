July 9 (Reuters) - Polar Capital Holdings PLC:

* POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC - AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 ITS AUM WERE £15.2BN COMPARED TO £12.2BN AT END OF MARCH 2020

* POLAR CAPITAL HOLDINGS PLC - IN QUARTER, AUM INCREASED BY £3BN OF WHICH £488M WERE NET SUBSCRIPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: