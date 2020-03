March 27 (Reuters) - Polar Power Inc:

* POLAR POWER SAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, CO TO SEEK EXTENSION TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FY 2019 - SEC FILING

* POLAR POWER INC SAYS WILL FILE ITS ANNUAL REPORT BY NO LATER THAN MAY 14