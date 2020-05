May 29 (Reuters) - Polarcool AB:

* JAN-MARCH NET SALES SEK 148,000 VERSUS SEK 0 YEAR AGO

* JAN-MARCH LOSS AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS SEK 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO