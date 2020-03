BRIEF-Polarcus Announces $15 Mln Cost Reduction Plan

March 31 (Reuters) - Polarcus Ltd:

* REG-POLARCUS COVID-19 RESPONSE AND 2020 COST REDUCTION PLAN

* ANNOUNCES A USD 15 MILLION COST REDUCTION PLAN TO NAVIGATE CURRENT UNCERTAINTY FACING MARINE SEISMIC ACQUISITION MARKET

* REDUCING CASH CAPEX BY APPROXIMATELY USD 7 MILLION THROUGH FREEZING OF UNCOMMITTED EXPENDITURE IN 2020

* REDUCTION PLAN TO NAVIGATE CURRENT UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COMBINED IMPACTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND OIL PRICE VOLATILITY

* POLARCUS-REDUCING PERSONNEL COST BY ABOUT $6.5 MILLION THROUGH COMBINATION OF REDUNDANCIES&REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR EMPLOYEES FOR 6 MONTHS STARTING 1 APRIL

* DECISION HAS BEEN TAKEN NOT TO PAY 2019 ANNUAL BONUS