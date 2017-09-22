FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polaris announces receipt of superior proposal
#Market News
September 22, 2017 / 5:17 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Polaris announces receipt of superior proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp -

* Polaris announces receipt of superior proposal

* Polaris Materials - Affiliate of new offeror, offered to buy all of issued, outstanding shares of company for cash consideration of C$3.40 per share

* Polaris Materials - Board has determined that new offer is or could reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal under Vulcan agreement

* Polaris Materials - Says board has not changed its recommendation regarding offer under Vulcan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
