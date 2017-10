Oct 17 (Reuters) - Polaris Materials Corp

* Polaris announces Q3 2017 sales volumes, further increase to full year sales expectations

* Polaris Materials Corp - ‍sales volumes in Q3 2017 were 973,000 tons, an increase of 50% over Q2 2017​

* Polaris Materials Corp - ‍sales expectations for Q4 2017 are in range of 1.1 to 1.3 million tons​

* Polaris Materials Corp - ‍now expect FY 2017 sales volumes to be 3.2 million to 3.4 million tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: