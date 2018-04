April 2 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc:

* POLARIS FINALIZES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

* ‍COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE​

* ‍ANNOUNCED A $27.25 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION THAT RESOLVES TWO 2016 LATE-REPORTING CLAIMS​

* ‍POLARIS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CPSC, INITIATED A RECALL ON SELECT RZR XP/XP 4 1000 MODELS​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S