May 8 (Reuters) - Polaris Infrastructure Inc:

* POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $14.7 MILLION VERSUS $13.4 MILLION

* Q1 TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.03

* Q1 AVERAGE PRODUCTION 53.9 MW (NET) VERSUS 50.4 MW (NET)