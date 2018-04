BRIEF-Polaris Reports 2018 Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.85

April 24 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q1 SALES $1.297 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.22 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.16, REVENUE VIEW $5.70 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* POLARIS - REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE TAKES INTO ACCOUNT ESTIMATED IMPACT OF ADDITIONAL TARIFFS OF ABOUT $15 MILLION, PRE-TAX AND OTHERS

* NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER

* NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER

* TOTAL Q1 2018 DEALER INVENTORY WAS UP 6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; ORV DEALER INVENTORY WAS FLAT