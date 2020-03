BRIEF-Polaris Says Implementing Hiring Freeze On Exempt And Nonexempt Positions Due To COVID-19

March 31 (Reuters) - Polaris Inc:

* POLARIS TAKES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO ADDRESS COVID-19 IMPACT

* POLARIS INC - IMPLEMENTING HIRING FREEZE ON EXEMPT AND NONEXEMPT POSITIONS DUE TO COVID-19

* POLARIS INC - FURLOUGHING MOST EXEMPT AND NON-EXEMPT POLARIS EMPLOYEES FOR TWO WEEKS IN Q2

* POLARIS INC - CHAIRMAN AND CEO, SCOTT WINE, WILL FORGO HIS SALARY FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* POLARIS INC - ELECTED TO DRAW DOWN AN INCREMENTAL $150 MILLION UNDER ITS CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* POLARIS INC - AS OF MARCH 31, POLARIS HAS MORE THAN $420 MILLION IN CASH-ON-HAND TO HELP WEATHER CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS

* POLARIS INC - REVIEWING ALL OPERATING EXPENSES, POSTPONING NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, AND SUSPENDING SHARE REPURCHASES

* POLARIS INC - PRODUCTION WILL RESTART THIS WEEK ON SELECT MANUFACTURING LINES FOR PRODUCTS WITH ADEQUATE DEMAND AND SUPPLY CHAIN COVERAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: