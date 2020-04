BRIEF-PolarityTE Announces Appointment Of David Seaburg As CEO And Restructuring Of Executive Team

April 1 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc:

* POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DAVID SEABURG AS CEO AND RESTRUCTURING OF EXECUTIVE TEAM

* POLARITYTE INC - JACOB PATTERSON, CURRENT VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* POLARITYTE INC - DAVID SEABURG HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF POLARITYTE

* POLARITYTE - PAUL MANN, WHO PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO, WILL DEPART CO & REMAIN AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTING PURPOSES THROUGH END OF 2020

* POLARITYTE INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DISSOLVING OFFICE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE