April 8 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc:

* POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF SEC INVESTIGATION

* POLARITYTE INC - SEC STAFF DOES NOT INTEND TO RECOMMEND AN ENFORCEMENT ACTION BY SEC AGAINST POLARITYTE

* POLARITYTE INC - SEC'S INVESTIGATION RELATING TO A RANGE OF SECURITIES, FINANCIAL, PERSONNEL, AND OTHER MATTERS HAS CONCLUDED