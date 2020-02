Feb 11 (Reuters) - Polarityte Inc:

* POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS

* POLARITYTE - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF SKINTE, RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & MANUFACTURING OF ITS PRODUCTS, PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* POLARITYTE - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR EFFORTS TOWARD COMMERCIALIZATION, REQUIRED REGISTRATION OR APPROVAL OF ITS PRODUCTS, PRODUCT CANDIDATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: