BRIEF-PolarityTE enters securities purchase agreements for sale of $15.2 mln of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock
September 14, 2017 / 12:30 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-PolarityTE enters securities purchase agreements for sale of $15.2 mln of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc

* PolarityTE announces $15.2 mln above market private placement for strategic scale-up of commercial product and development of the Polarity Platform pipeline

* PolarityTE Inc - ‍preferred stock shall be convertible into company’s common stock at a conversion price of $27.50 per share​

* PolarityTE Inc - ‍entered into securities purchase agreements with investors for sale of $15.2 mln of Series F Convertible Preferred Stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

