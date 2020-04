BRIEF-Polarityte Provides Corporate Update Related To Covid-19 And Announces Preliminary First Quarter Results

April 21 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc:

* POLARITYTE PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* POLARITYTE INC - REDUCING PAYROLL EXPENSE

* POLARITYTE INC - REDUCING DISCRETIONARY SPEND ACROSS ORGANIZATION TO MINIMAL LEVELS

* POLARITYTE INC - ADOPTED A 10% SALARY AND WAGE REDUCTION FOR AT-WILL EMPLOYEES AND KEY EXECUTIVES EFFECTIVE APRIL 19

* POLARITYTE INC - ESTIMATES Q1 2020 SKINTE REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $350,000 TO $450,000

* POLARITYTE - SEES CONTINUED POSTPONEMENT OF ELECTIVE PROCEDURES THROUGH Q2 BUT EXPECTS A GRADUAL RECOVERY & IMPROVEMENT IN H2 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: