PolarityTE Inc:

* POLARITYTE REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.466 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.6 MILLION

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 WAS $1.466 MILLION

* POLARITYTE - EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS, WITH PLANNED OPERATING COST REDUCTIONS, TO BE ADEQUATE FOR CAPITAL NEEDS FOR AT LEAST 12 MONTHS