May 22 (Reuters) - PolarityTE Inc:

* POLARITYTE INC - INITIATED A REDUCTION IN FORCE ON MAY 19, 2020, WITHIN COMPANY S REGENERATIVE MEDICINE BUSINESS SEGMENT

* POLARITYTE - REDUCTION IN FORCE AFFECTED 40 OF 126 EMPLOYEES IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE BUSINESS SEGMENT, OR ABOUT 31.7% OF THAT WORKFORCE

* POLARITYTE INC - DID NOT MAKE ANY CHANGE IN WORKFORCE OF ITS CONTRACT SERVICES SEGMENT