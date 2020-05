May 8 (Reuters) - Poligrafica S Faustino SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 13.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EMERGENCY SITUATION RESULTING FROM THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 WILL HAVE CERTAIN IMPACTS ON RESULTS OF SECOND QUARTER