July 26 (Reuters) - POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE SPA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 66.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 71.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REACHES PRE-AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF NANA BIANCA TO BUY 4 PERCENT STAKE TO DEVELOP DIGITAL PROJECTS