May 7 (Reuters) - Poligrafici Editoriale SpA:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 34.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CARRIED OUT ACTIONS TO REDUCE INDUSTRIAL COSTS AND SHORT-TERM INTERVENTIONS ON PERSONNEL COSTS TO COUNTER EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* BOARD APPROVES UPDATE OF 2020-2024 BUSINESS PLAN

* BUISNESS PLAN UPDATES REGARD 2020 TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk newsroom)