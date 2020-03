March 24 (Reuters) - Poligrafici Printing SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 26 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ASSESS RELIABLY IMPACTS ON GROUP’S PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.049 PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING MINISTERIAL DECREE MARCH 22 2020, GROUP'S OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN RESTRICTED