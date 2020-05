May 6 (Reuters) - Poligrafici Printing SpA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 5.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE SHORT-TERM AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)