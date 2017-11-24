FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Polish bank PKO may spend a quarter of 2017 profit on dividends
Sections
Featured
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Black Friday
Black Friday violence in Missouri, Alabama; sales draw early shoppers
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2017 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Polish bank PKO may spend a quarter of 2017 profit on dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski (PKO BP):

* Poland’s top bank PKO BP says it may pay out up to 25 percent of its 2017 net profit in dividends after taking into account the financial regulator’s new recommendations on dividends

* Poland’s financial market regulator KNF set new rules on Friday, which banks must meet before they can issue dividends for 2018

* “... the bank meets the requirements to pay out dividends of up to 25 percent of the net profit for 2017,” PKO said in a regulatory filing

* The bank did not pay a dividend from its 2016 net profit, on the regulator’s recommendation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Pawel Goraj; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.