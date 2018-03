March 19 (Reuters) - BZ WBK:

* Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK) says that it has received a recommendation from the Polish financial regulator KNF to retain its 2017 net profit

* KNF did not oppose the potential payment of dividend by BZ WBK from its 2016 profit, BZ WBK says in a statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Warsaw Newsroom)