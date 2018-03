March 12 (Reuters) - Pollard Banknote Ltd:

* POLLARD BANKNOTE ANNOUNCES 4TH QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍QTRLY SALES $79.6 MILLION VERSUS $65.7 MILLION​ LAST YEAR

* ‍QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* EXCLUDING TWO RECENT ACQUISITIONS, BUDGETED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO EXPENDITURES IN 2017