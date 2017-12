BRIEF-Pollux Properties Updates On Termination Of Main Contractor​

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pollux Properties Ltd:

* ‍REFERS TO COMPANY‘S ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO TERMINATION OF MAIN CONTRACTOR.​

* UPDATE SHAREHOLDERS THAT POLLUX TREASURES HAS MADE A CALL ON PERFORMANCE BOND POLICY FOR AN AMOUNT OF S$1.4 MILLION​

* ‍POLLUX TREASURES CONTINUES TO PURSUE ALL RELATED COSTS AND CLAIMS ON TERMINATION OF MAIN CONTRACTOR & ENGAGEMENT OF NEW CONTRACTOR​

* DELAY OF PROJECT WILL HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND POSITION OF GROUP FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018​