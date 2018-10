BRIEF-Polo Resources Says Swiss Supreme Court Declares In Favour Of Celamin

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Polo Resources Ltd:

* POLO RESOURCES LTD - SWISS SUPREME COURT DECLARES IN FAVOUR OF CELAMIN

* POLO RESOURCES - SWISS SUPREME COURT HAS ORDERED TUNISIAN MINING TO PAY COURT’S COST OF C.A$21,500

* POLO RESOURCES - SWISS SUPREME COURT HAS ORDERED TUNISIAN MINING TO PAY AN ADDITIONAL INDEMNITY TO CELAMIN FOR ITS LEGAL COSTS IN AMOUNT OF C.A$24,000

* POLO RESOURCES - CELAMIN GOT COURT CONFIRMATION TO DECLARE INADMISSIBLE TMS’ ANNULMENT APPLICATION RELATED TO CHAKETMA PHOSPHATES STAKE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: